Cavalier Marching Band Excels at Competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisber The John Carroll Catholic High School band performs at a September event.

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, the John Carroll Catholic High School Marching Band Program competed in the Class A category at the Pinson Valley Marching Band Invitational. The Cavalier band earned Superior ratings in all categories and also received awards for 'Best In Class' Colorguard, Danceline, Percussion, and Band.

The following is a summary of results:

Colorguard - Superior Rating & Best In Class (second highest score of the day from among all 18 competitors)

Danceline - Superior Rating & Best In Class (highest score of the day from among all 18 competitors)

Percussion - Superior Rating & Best In Class (fourth highest score of the day from among all 18 competitors)

Band - Superior Rating & Best In Class (fourth highest score of the day from among all 18 competitors)

Drum Major (senior, Stanley Stoutamire) - Superior Rating & 2nd overall in Class A

The marching band program is under the direction of Dr. Mark Foster. The colorguard director is Kelly Gronemeyer and dance team coach is Lizzy Urrutia.

-- Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg