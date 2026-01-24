Carrollights Gala to bring après-ski style fundraiser to John Carroll High School

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School will host the Carrollights Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. on campus, transforming the evening into a winter wonderland inspired by cozy après-ski celebrations.

The fundraiser will support the revitalization of the school’s library, a cherished space that has not been updated since it was originally built. Organizers say the goal is to reimagine the library as a modern hub for learning, collaboration and innovation for current and future students.

Guests are encouraged to dress in winter ski lodge attire and can expect an evening filled with food by Tre Luna, entertainment from DJ Modernaire, and both silent and live auctions.

Tickets are $125 per person. The silent auction will open for bidding ahead of the event and will close the night of the gala, allowing supporters to participate even if they cannot attend in person.

In addition, Kendra Scott will host a table at the event, with 20% of all in-person and online sales benefiting the school. Online sales will be available the day of the gala and the following day.

More information, including auction previews and ticket details, is available at events.handbid.com/auctions/carrollights-gala.