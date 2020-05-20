BOE discusses leadership profile of desired future superintendent

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader The Homewood City Schools Board of Education building, lcoated on Dale Avenue near Trinity United Methodist Church, houses administrative offices and meeting rooms. The monthly Board of Education meetings are typically held here.

After seeking community input regarding the desired characteristics of Homewood City Schools’ future superintendent, the results are in.

Representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates — a network of independent education consultants hired by the Homewood City Schools system — gave a presentation at the May 18 Board of Education meeting discussing the results of May’s surveys and virtual meetings held in the past month.

Starting April 23, community members were able to complete an online survey that asked questions about the state of the district and desired characteristics of the future superintendent. Peter Flynn of HYA & Associates said 624 people completed this online survey.

“This is a little unusual,” he said. “This is a number we usually see in the school district three times the size of Homewood. So it speaks well to the outreach and the enthusiasm the people in the school district had for taking the survey.”

More than half of the survey respondents were parents of Homewood City Schools students.

One question in the survey said, “I would like the superintendent to…” and respondents were allowed to select at most four statements out of a list of 12 statements. The five top competencies of the next superintendent that were chosen by survey respondents were

Foster a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff and administrators

Recruit, employ and retain effective personnel throughout the district and its schools

Be visible throughout the district and actively engaged in community life

Establish a culture of high expectations for all students and personnel

Understand and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse student population

On May 11 and 12, HYA & Associates also invited the community to participate in multiple 45-minute online video calls to further identify the desired characteristics of a superintendent candidate. There were 71 participants total over four sessions.

When asked the leadership characteristics and competencies they would like to see in their next superintendent, participants identified the following attributes:

Trustworthy

Servant leadership

Understand Homewood City Schools

People person

Value diversity & understand how to interact with diverse population

Integrity

Live in Homewood

On a day-to-day basis, participants said they wanted to see a superintendent who is a collaborative decision maker, is visible and approachable and is transparent.

The representatives used this information to draft a leadership profile of desired characteristics. This draft was amended and approved by the Board of Education at its May 18 meeting. The profile will be used for additional recruitment efforts.

Bill Cleveland, who has been the school system’s superintendent for the past 12 years and originally planned to retire from the position June 30, has agreed to serve until his replacement is appointed by the board. His retirement was delayed in light of uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled to be held June 16 at 9 a.m. Visit homewood.k12.al.us for more information.