BOE approves contract for design of $1 million security camera system

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Security camera A security camera at the Homewood City Schools Central Office. The school system is paying for a new $1 million security camera system.

At a brief meeting on Nov. 13, the Homewood Board of Education approved a contract for the design of a new security camera system for Homewood City Schools.

Bernhard TME LLC will design schematics for the camera system, including the locations and the number and types of cameras needed. The firm is charging the school system $45,000.

Those schematics will be used to solicit bids from companies for the installation of the camera system, according to Assistant Superintendent Kevin Maddox. The school system has budgeted about $1 million to purchase and install the security cameras, he said.

Board members also voted to pay ESP Group $29,688 to install new video projection systems in all three elementary schools' gymnasiums.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the school board approved an addition of $4,258.75 to its contract with Terracon, to pay for additional asphalt testing at the track at Waldrop Stadium.

The Board of Education had two policy changes to discuss. The first, the board's DJEA policy, governs procedures around procuring contracts related to federal programs, and it was approved.

The second policy change was a wording change related to graduation requirements. Achieving the Seal of Distinction will now require students to obtain "a total of" three Carnegie Units, whereas previously the policy stated students must earn "at least three" units. The board will vote on the policy at its December meeting.

The BOE also:

Approved and reconciled its financial records through February 2018.

Approved a field trip for Homewood Middle School band members to the Bremen High School Music Festival in Georgia on May 11, followed by a trip to Six Flags.

Approved a textbook committee consisting of three teachers, five technology specialists, one parent and two Central Office employees.

The next BOE meeting will be on Dec. 11. Agendas and details are available at homewood.k12.al.us.