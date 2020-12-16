BOE approves changes to 2021 school calendar

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader The Homewood City Schools Board of Education building, lcoated on Dale Avenue near Trinity United Methodist Church, houses administrative offices and meeting rooms. The monthly Board of Education meetings are typically held here.

The Homewood Board of Education approved changes to the Homewood City Schools academic calendar at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The changes are in anticipation of families traveling and gathering with others during the winter break, the school system said in a statement. “We felt that it is important to provide a transition period before returning to school in an effort to mitigate the spread of disease in our buildings,” the statement said.

Jan. 4-6 will be teacher and staff work days. “This will allow for our teachers and staff to prepare for the additional adjustments being made between semesters to allow for more physical distancing between students,” the statement said.

Jan. 7-8 will be distance learning days for all students — both those enrolled in traditional and virtual classes. Student work will be posted to Schoology by Jan. 7, and students can complete their work at any time during those two days.

Schools will reopen Jan. 11. Traditional school students will report on campus, and virtual school students will meet with their teachers online during their scheduled time.

“We have had a successful semester with our students virtually and on campus, and we must be diligent in our safety measures as we move into the second semester to help mitigate the spread and keep our schools open and operating,” the statement said. “We want to thank you all for your continued support as we work together to provide the best for all of our students, staff, and schools.”