School board recognizes National Board Certified teachers

Photo by Jacob Cole Homewood Board of Education Homewood City Schools Superintendent Bill Cleveland, standing, and Board President Charlie Douthit, sitting, lead the Nov. 19 school board meeting.

The Homewood City Schools Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, recognized Homewood teachers for earning National Board Certification.

There are 38 National Board Certified teachers in the school system who have earned this title and another 17 teachers who are working on their certification now. The National Board Certification process is daunting, with each teacher submitting four portfolios, an unedited video of the teacher interacting with students and a self-evaluation.

School board member Jill Kimbrell said seeing the teachers receive National Board Certification is a humbling and overwhelming experience.

“We have these amazing leaders who strive to hit the peak of their profession,” Kimbrell said. “They’re examples and leaders in the classroom, not only to the students but the rest of the faculty and staff.”

Almost all of the National Board Certified teachers in Homewood were honored during the meeting, with all of the school board members praising their accomplishments.

Homewood City Schools was also honored as a National Board Accomplished District. This honor was given to the school system due, in part, to its high percentage of National Board Certified teachers. Only three school systems in the state of Alabama received this recognition.

The board of education also recognized three four-legged employees, and the veterinarians that take care of them, at Shades-Cahaba and Hall-Kent elementary schools. The board honored four veterinarians from Homewood Animal Hospital for their work in taking care of the three school facility dogs. Mazie, Delta and Russell were in attendance at the meeting with their guardians.

The school board also recognized the Homewood High School cross-country teams, which swept the Class 6A state titles for a second straight year Nov. 9.

In other business, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons presented Homewood City Schools with a check for $784,525. Ammons said the money is from sales tax dollars appointed to education and divided among all the schools in Jefferson County.

The school board also approved a field trip for the Homewood High varsity boys basketball team in December 2020, when it will participate in the KSA Pre-Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Homewood City Schools Superintendent Bill Cleveland said it’s amazing to see everyone in Homewood schools working together.

“To see former students who are now practicing veterinarians, to see students in the back who are very involved and active, and the common thread is the teachers who impact all of them on a daily basis,” he said. “There’s a lot to be thankful for, and this is just the tip of the iceberg for us.”

The next school board meeting will be Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.