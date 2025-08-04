Back to school: New programs, policies, faces await Homewood students this year

× Expand Staff photo. Homewood High School is launching a new cybersecurity course this year.

Homewood students will log in to more than just reading and math this fall — they’ll be among the first in the nation to tackle a brand-new cybersecurity program.

As Homewood City Schools prepares to welcome students back Aug. 7, a slate of new programs, policies and faces awaits — all part of the district’s ongoing effort to stay ahead of the curve in education.

With campuses ready to open, here are a few new things at Homewood and John Carroll Catholic High School for the 2025-26 school year:

New Cybersecurity Course

Homewood High was one of 500 schools in the country selected to participate in the pilot program for a new cybersecurity course.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Cristy York said the overall goal for the course is to provide students a unique opportunity to earn both career credentials and/or college credit in the field of cybersecurity.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Cristy York

“Not only will this course provide an additional and new opportunity for career exploration, but it will prepare students for a job field that is currently growing and has widely available job opportunities,” she said.

This will be the first year for the course to be offered at Homewood High School, and 20 students are anticipated to take the course.

“This is a full-year high school course that covers the fundamentals of networking,” York said. “The course interweaves essential networking concepts with relevant, hands-on problem-solving activities to maximize students’ understanding of network hardware and configuration, the use of protocols to enable reliable and accurate transmission of data between different hosts around the world, and relevant security practices that secure the transmission of data both within and between computer networks.”

With the course, students should develop a better understanding of skills that will contribute to their ability to pass widely recognized professional cybersecurity certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Networking Associate (CCNA), and Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST): Networking.

New Science Curriculum

Homewood schools will have updated standards to teach with a new science curriculum, per the new Alabama Science Course of Study, which is reflected in the updated HCS Learning Targets for the 2025-26 school year.

In addition to the curriculum, there are new textbooks and supplemental resources that align to the new course of study in order to assist teachers in implementing the new learning targets.

Lunch Policies

Homewood City Schools announced in July its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.

Children need healthy meals to learn, and Homewood City Schools offers healthy meals every school day.

The cost is as follows:

Breakfast: $1.75 for elementary, $2 for secondary

Lunch: $3 for elementary, $3.25 for secondary

Reduced price: 30 cents for breakfast, 40 cents for lunch

Students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals include those from households receiving Alabama SNAP, FDPIR or TANF; children in households receiving Medicaid; foster children; children in Head Start programs; and children identified as homeless, runaway or migrant. The district notifies households of eligibility once determined.

Eligibility is based on guidelines that consider both household income and size. The income thresholds for eligibility have been updated for the 2025-26 school year.

New Faces

Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Ashley McCullars was named the new principal at Edgewood Elementary School.

Ashley McCullars was named the new principal at Edgewood Elementary School. McCullars, a lifelong Homewood resident and longtime educator at Edgewood, stepped into her role as principal July 1.

Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Devon Davis was named assistant principal at Edgewood Elementary School.

Devon Davis was named assistant principal at Edgewood. Davis began his career at Edgewood in 2016 as an instructional aide before becoming a classroom teacher in 2019.

Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Ellen Maple was named assistant principal of Hall-Kent Elementary School.

Ellen Maple was named assistant principal of Hall-Kent Elementary. Maple has served the last 13 years as a counselor at Hall-Kent.

New Year Showcase

It’s nothing new for the Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band to get a big opportunity to show its talent. But it never gets old to ring in the new year in California.

The Patriots will spend the fall preparing for one of the biggest honors in marching band tradition — performing in the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2026.

It will mark Homewood’s sixth appearance in the iconic New Year’s Day parade, watched by millions around the world.

Homewood’s band, the largest high school marching band in the state with more than 375 members, has performed at other major events, including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, in 2024. But few events carry the prestige of the Rose Parade.

× Expand Photo by Scott Butler. Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band was surprised with an official invite to perform in the 2026 Rose Parade during a football game in October 2024.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our Homewood Patriot Band and the community of Homewood. We are so excited to once again be selected to march in the Granddaddy of them all — the Tournament of Roses Parade 2026,” said Band Director Chris Cooper.

New Facilities

Across Interstate 65, John Carroll Catholic High School’s Cavaliers will take the field this fall on a newly overhauled Pat Sullivan Field, part of a $2.7 million renovation to the school’s primary athletic facilities.

The upgrades, completed in time for the 2025 football season, include a synthetic turf field, a new six-lane running track, updated stadium lighting and fencing, a new video scoreboard, and additional track-and-field amenities.

While football will benefit most visibly, Head Coach Will Mara said the improvements will enhance the experience for all sports and school activities. “The kids were stunned,” Mara said of his team’s reaction when he broke the news. “They went nuts. It was a genuine reaction.”

Principal Ronald Steele said the project reflects the school’s mission to educate students “in mind, body and spirit” and to serve the families of partner Catholic schools and parishes.

The project was made possible by the John Carroll Catholic High School Excellence in Athletics Foundation, established in 2023 by alumni, families and the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham. Notable alumni including Jean Sullivan, wife of the late Pat Sullivan, serve on the board. The first day of classes at John Carroll will be Monday, Aug. 11.

New Cell Phone Rules

Expand Staff photo. A student at Homewood Middle School uses their phone for an assignment during class. A new state law requires students to keep their cellphones turned off during the school day.

Schools across Homewood are ready to welcome students back — with cutting-edge programs, familiar faces in new roles, and a shared sense of pride in what’s ahead for the year.

There just might be fewer selfies.