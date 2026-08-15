Back to School Bash celebrates end of summer

× Expand Staff photo. The annual Back to School Bash will be held at Patriot Park.

Homewood’s Back to School Bash will be held Aug. 29 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Patriot Park.

The event will kick off the new school year with rides, bounce houses, food and live entertainment.

Rusty Holley, superintendent for Homewood Community Centers and Parks, said the event has been a Homewood tradition for more than 20 years.

“I have personally been involved with the event for the past 17 years, and it has become a great way for the community to come together as the summer comes to an end,” Holley said.

Expand Photo by Alex Millender. Proceeds from the Back to School Bash benefit the Homewood High School Patriot Band.

The event is open to everyone in the community, and admission is free. Those attending can enjoy a family-fun atmosphere with local food vendors and community spirit.

Unlimited ride and play wristbands are available for $10, with the proceeds from the wristband sales benefiting the Homewood High School Patriot Band.

“One of the things that makes the Back to School Bash unique is the partnership with the Homewood High School Patriot Band,” Holley said. “The event serves as a band fundraiser while also providing an affordable evening of entertainment for the community. This year’s event will feature several inflatable attractions, two mechanical rides and a pep rally performance by the Homewood High School Patriot Band. It is a fun way to celebrate the start of the school year while supporting one of our local school programs.”

Holley said it is also a good opportunity for family, friends and neighbors to come together before everyone settles into the school-year routines.

Where: Patriot Park

Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Admission is free; wristbands for unlimited ride and play are $10

Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events