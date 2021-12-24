Air Force Junior ROTC earns high marks

The Air Force Junior ROTC instructors and cadets of Homewood High School earned an overall unit assessment score of “Exceeds Standards” during their evaluation on Nov. 19.

"This is the highest rating attainable, and Homewood High School could not be prouder of our students and staff," said HCS Communications Director Merrick Wilson.

Maj Mardis W. Parker and Master Sgt. Vincent R. Simmons have created a dynamic and supportive learning environment coupled with excellent community outreach. The instructors provide outstanding leadership in administering the cadet centered citizenship program. The Homewood High School cadets performed exceptionally well and took great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals. The Homewood High School Air Force ROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school and the community.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson