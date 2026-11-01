After three decades, Shades Cahaba teacher still finds joy in kindergarten

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terran Greer. Terran Greer has taught kindergarten at Shades Cahaba Elementary School for 25 years and 34 years total.

Terran Greer has been teaching kindergarten at Shades Cahaba Elementary School for 25 years and has taught for 34 years in total. Born in Atlanta, she moved to Blue Ridge, Georgia, at age 6 and later taught four years in Georgia and five years in South Carolina before coming to Alabama. Greer has three daughters and one granddaughter and gained a son-in-law this past May. She is a self-described huge Disney fan whose dream is to be the Fairy Godmother on the princess float in a Disney parade. She has two dachshunds, Gus and Bean.

Q: What led you to become an educator? What preparation have you had as a teacher?

A: I knew I wanted to teach kindergarten when I was a junior in high school. I started volunteering at our local elementary school in a kindergarten class every afternoon. I worked with that class my junior year and senior year. I fell in love with kindergarten children during that time. I attended and graduated with an associate degree from Reinhardt University, a two-year school at that time, and then continued my education in Athens at the University of Georgia. I knew I wanted to teach kindergarten, so I doubled up on hours and attended summer classes to finish a semester ahead.

Q: What made you decide on kindergarten? How many years have you been teaching kindergarten? What do you think is particularly special about the group? Have you taught any other grade levels?

A: Kindergarten became my passion during my volunteer work in high school. Kindergartners have a passion for learning and an enthusiasm to try new things even if they are hard. I love teaching them something new and seeing that light shine when they realize they succeeded. Their excitement to learn has caused me to never want to leave kindergarten. I have never taught a different grade and don’t see myself leaving kindergarten even now. I have been teaching kindergarten for 34 years — four years in Georgia, five years in South Carolina and 25 years in Alabama at Shades Cahaba Elementary.

Q: What made you decide to teach in Homewood? What do you think is most special about Homewood City Schools?

A: What made me decide to teach in Homewood? I have to honestly say: Sue Grogan [former principal of Shades Cahaba Elementary]. I had come to interview during the spring holidays knowing we were moving that summer from South Carolina to Alabama. I had been interviewing in the surrounding schools and had run out of time to get an interview with Homewood. The day I was to get on a plane with my small children to return to South Carolina, I got a phone call from Betty Winches [former Homewood administrator and deputy superintendent] asking me to stop by and meet with Grogan for a quick “talk.” Not an interview, a talk. I walked in with jeans on, ready to get on a plane, and two small children, into the front office. Grogan came out to meet me and my girls. She introduced herself to all of us. She made us feel like we were already home. She took me to her office, while the front office staff entertained my girls and shared all the things about Homewood that made it the best place to work. Yes, she asked me those interviewing questions, but I honestly think she was trying to sell me on why I was a perfect fit for Homewood, and I didn’t even have a job offer yet. Her love for Shades Cahaba and its students was like nothing I had ever heard from a principal. She asked me about my love for children and my dedication to their accomplishments. Homewood schools was all about the students succeeding and feeling loved. I was offered a position in a neighboring school system, but Grogan sold me on Homewood in one quick “talk”! Making the decision to teach in Homewood was a “no-brainer”!

Q: How many years have you been teaching at Shades Cahaba Elementary? What do you love most about teaching at Shades Cahaba?

A: I have been teaching kindergarten at Shades Cahaba for 25 years. There are so many reasons why I love Shades Cahaba; it is hard to narrow it down to one, but if I must, I would have to say the people. When I say people, I mean the faculty and staff, the children, and yes, the parents. The Shades Cahaba community has made me and my family feel loved and protected since my first day in the building. This community cares about the success of their students, but they also realize how the faculty and staff must be cared for and “loved on” to aid in the success of their students. I have felt that love through good times and hard times. Someone from the community has always found a way to show me that I am not alone and that I am loved.

Q: I know that your daughter, Mason, is also an educator and has become well respected for teaching musical theater at Homewood Theatre. How proud are you that Mason has followed in your footsteps as an educator?

A: All of my daughters have found a place in the teaching world. I am quite humbled by it! My oldest, Alli, coaches college cheerleaders; my middle, Avery, teaches first grade; and Mason Elizabeth, my youngest, performs for and teaches ages 3-18. I never wanted to push teaching on them, but they are all so patient with children and have that same desire to help children reach their true potential. Hopefully, I did show them how fulfilling that can be. They celebrate their students’ successes as though they are their own children. Proud of my girls is an understatement! I am truly blessed!

Q: Every teacher has tips and tricks to make their classroom special. What are some of yours?

A: I am never embarrassed to show my students how much I love to come and teach them every day. I can be serious, but I can also act silly and have fun. Show your students you love them and that you want to teach them. Show them you love your job! Tell them you love them and mean it. Explain to them that we all have our “personal best” and that each person’s “best” is different. You do your “personal best”!

Q: How do you handle students who are anxious or tearful as they begin kindergarten?

A: Kindergarten for some is the first time children have left the safety of their home. I try to calm those anxious friends by greeting them with a happy tone and a warm hug. I tell them all the fun things we will do together and then begin doing those fun things. On my first day of school, I have Play-Doh on the tables ready to squish. People call me crazy, but who can turn down creating with Play-Doh?

Q: What advice would you give first-year teachers?

A: You are going to have successful teaching days and you are going to have days where you never want to come back to your classroom again. Be patient with yourself. Learn from those setbacks; reflect. Try new teaching styles! Students learn in so many different ways. Never stop trying new styles. Keep the main thing the main thing! Another great principal taught me that. We are there for the children. We want them to try new things; we should too!

Q: What is your goal for your students?

A: I tell my parents at open house: I want to teach your child to love school! I want them to learn to love school by being themselves, being a good friend and learning how to be successful. I end every year by asking my parents if I taught their child to love school, and if so, I did my job!