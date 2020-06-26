AEA releases expectations for reopening of Alabama schools

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Trussville City School bus School busses parked in front of Cahaba Elementary School in Trussville on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Alabama Education Association released a statement in response to the reopening of Alabama schools for the 2020-21 school year. It read as follows:

Educators will be returning to school soon and many are concerned about their safety and the safety of their students amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the state’s strongest voice for public education, the Alabama Education Association (AEA) believes any reopening plan has to not only ensure the health and safety of all students and educators, but also prioritize long-term strategies for student learning and educational equity.

Throughout the pandemic, AEA has been engaged in critical conversations with state school officials and has fought to support and protect all students and educators during this unprecedented time. After months of discussions with educators from every job classification, AEA President Sherry Tucker today releases a list of expectations for local school systems when considering school reopening plans. These expectations were crafted in response to educator concerns about returning to school and the most effective ways to ensure student success whether it’s in-person classroom instruction or remote learning.

AEA President Sherry Tucker said, “It is imperative that AEA speak up for the thousands of students and educators in Alabama. As the largest education association in the state, we stand ready to support the needs of students, educators, and communities during this critical time of planning to reopen Alabama schools and will continue to ensure the input of educators is part of the reopening process. AEA has a strong presence in every local school district in Alabama and we will closely monitor each system during this process while continuing to advocate for the safety of students and educators.”

It was immediately clear today with the release of the Alabama State Department of Education’s plan – Roadmap to Reopening Schools – there is not a statewide mandate to reopen Alabama schools, but instead each local school system will develop individual district plans to reopen their local district. AEA was pleased to see the plan includes many of the expectations AEA President Sherry Tucker released this week. However, because this plan is not a statewide mandate but is instead a set of guidelines and recommendations for local school systems to use when developing a local plan, AEA is prepared to do what we do best which is work with each local school district to ensure students and educators have what they need to be safe and successful.

AEA President Sherry Tucker said, “With AEA’s strong presence in every school district in the state, AEA will be there when those plans are drafted and make sure student and educator voices are heard in the process. The health, safety, and success of students and educators are top priorities for AEA. We welcome parents and other community leaders to join with us as we move forward.”

AEA Expectations for Reopening Schools