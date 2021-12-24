Adapted PE students participate in first Jingle Bell Rock

Adapted PE students from all five Homewood Schools traveled to Homewood High School in December to participate in the district's first Jingle Bell Rock. The students rotated through holiday themed stations that allowed them to practice their social skills, fine and gross motor skills, and allowed them to spend time together and have fun.

The stations included pictures with Santa, cookies and milk, an obstacle course, reindeer ring toss, run to the north pole relay, a holiday craft, and more.

"So many groups and businesses helped out to make this a special day for our students," said Homewood City Schools Communications Director Merrick Wilson.

-- Submitted by Merrick Wilson