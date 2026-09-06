A steady presence, a lasting legacy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Bivens. Luther Bivens, who served 21 years as Homewood Middle School’s assistant principal.

Author’s note: I had the privilege of working alongside Luther Bivens for more than a decade at Homewood Middle School. He became more than a colleague — he was a mentor, a trusted friend and, in many ways, family.

My three children knew him as “Uncle Luther,” too. When they eventually became students at the middle school, I knew they would be fine because he was there.

My daughter Carys once told me, “I know he’s watching out for me, and it makes me feel so safe.” That was the kind of presence Mr. Bivens had.

There are people who work in a school, and then there are people who become part of its very fabric.

Luther Bivens was one of those people.

For more than two decades, he was a steady presence at Homewood Middle School — an assistant principal, mentor, coach, problem-solver, car-line director, field-trip chaperone and, after retirement, just about anything else the school needed him to be.

But titles never quite captured who Mr. Bivens was.

He was a leader, certainly. An educator. A coach. A mentor.

He was also the person students knew they could trust, the colleague who could bring calm to a difficult moment and the friend who made a school feel a little more like home.

He made people feel safe.

He made people feel seen.

Expand Photo courtesy of April Coffey. From left to right, Matt Kiser, April Coffey and Luther Bivens working afternoon carpool together at Homewood Middle School.

And he made people feel as though they mattered.

Jimmie Pearson, who worked with Bivens for decades and served as his principal in both Jefferson County and Homewood schools, knew his leadership well.

“He was a fantastic teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal,” Pearson said, “but more importantly a wonderful person.”

Bivens spent more than 23 years serving Jefferson County schools as an educator, coach and administrator before continuing his career with Homewood City Schools. At Homewood Middle School, he served as assistant principal for more than 21 years.

Yet his commitment to students did not end when his official career did.

After retiring, Bivens returned to Homewood schools in whatever capacity was needed. He worked in the cafeteria and in after-school care. He assisted the maintenance staff, directed the car line and chaperoned field trips. No task was too small because for Bivens, service was never about a title. It was about people.

“He led with kindness, encouragement and a servant’s heart,” Homewood coach Robbie Gibbons said. “No matter the challenge or circumstance, his calm and peaceful presence brought reassurance to those around him.”

That quiet steadiness was one of his greatest gifts.

“He showed patience to others, pushed, encouraged without being overly aggressive,” Pearson said. “Demanded the best from you, and never hesitated to provide positive feedback to others.”

Those who worked with Bivens saw the same qualities again and again.

Homewood Middle School teacher Sheila Ezekiel met him 14 years ago and initially knew him as the quiet, reserved administrator focused on the many tasks that come with the beginning of a school year. But, she said, that reserved personality turned out to be “an incredible gift-wrapped treasure.”

Ezekiel described Bivens as one of the most compassionate and understanding educators she had ever known. He listened. He discerned. And then he offered what was often exactly the advice someone needed.

“He was supportive in every capacity one needed whether at home or school,” she said.

And beneath that quiet exterior was a sense of humor.

“He was a jokester who loved nothing more than sharing the love of people and making a difference in the lives of students,” Ezekiel said.

Former student Eric Davidson remembers that side of him, too.

Davidson said Bivens was always calm, kind and fair. When students were sent to his office for getting into trouble, Bivens talked with them about how to make better decisions.

But one of Davidson’s favorite memories has nothing to do with discipline.

One day, Bivens was walking up and down the sixth-grade hallway carrying a lunch box, trying to find its owner.

“Vera Bradley! Where are you Vera?” Bivens called.

Bivens apparently did not realize Vera Bradley was the name of the company rather than the student who owned the lunch box.

The students laughed.

And, Davidson remembered, Mr. B laughed right along with them.

That story captures something important about Bivens. He understood that being an educator was about more than rules and expectations. It was about relationships.

He could hold students accountable while still making them laugh.

He could demand their best while making them feel valued.

He could be an administrator and still be approachable.

Matt Kiser, who served as an assistant principal alongside Bivens at Homewood Middle School, called him “a true light to everyone he encountered.”

“Whether words of wisdom from a man that lived his life with purpose, or a smile and a laugh amongst his colleagues, Luther always knew what people needed, when they needed it,” Kiser said.

“He made service, especially to those around him, a priority.”

That service extended well beyond Homewood Middle School. Bivens also spent more than 30 years as a baseball umpire, continuing a lifelong commitment to athletics, mentorship and community.

But for those of us who knew him at Homewood, his most enduring legacy may be found in the thousands of small moments that never made it into a résumé.

The student who needed someone to listen.

The teacher who needed advice.

The parent who needed reassurance.

The colleague who needed a steady voice.

The child who simply needed to know someone was watching out for them.

That is where Mr. Bivens made his mark.

Pearson summed up Bivens’ character during his eulogy with a line that brought laughter and probably a lot of knowing smiles:

“If you didn’t like Mr. Bivens, there was something wrong with you!”

Those who knew him understand exactly what he meant.

Luther Bivens gave more than four decades of his life to education and service. More than 21 of those years were spent at Homewood Middle School.

His influence, however, cannot be measured in years.

It lives in students who became better because he cared enough to challenge them.

It lives in educators who became better because he mentored them.

It lives in colleagues who learned from his patience, kindness and integrity.

And it lives in a school community that was made stronger by his steady presence.

Mr. Bivens never seemed to need recognition for the work he did. He simply showed up and served.

And perhaps that is why his legacy will last.

Because the people who quietly make a difference in the lives of others often leave the deepest marks of all.