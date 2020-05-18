HHS begins week-long commencement

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson, Starnes Media Homewood HS Graduation Members of the Homewood High Class of 2020 began a week-long graduation ceremony at the school on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Members of the Homewood High Patriot Class of 2020 began a week-long commencement celebration on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Participating graduates selected a 7-minute time slot to have access to the auditorium. Family members could take photos of their graduate in front of a variety of decorated photo booths as they made their way to the auditorium. Seniors were given an opportunity to sign the “Oh the places you’ll go” banner, that is normally hung in the school throughout the month of May, before walking across the stage to receive their diploma.

Click here to see more photos.