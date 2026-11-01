9 Homewood High School students named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School National Merit semifinalists, from left: Thatcher Firth, Ewan Pavy, Matthew Wang, Owens Cordell, Emma Rodgers, Engil Shanks, Hayes Fuhrman, Jackson Fisher and Nathaniel Siegel with Principal Joel Henneke.

For nine Homewood High School seniors, years of early mornings, challenging classes, late-night studying and countless questions answered correctly have added up to a distinction shared by fewer than 1% of high school seniors nationwide.

Thatcher Firth, Ewan Pavy, Matthew Wang, Owens Cordell, Emma Rodgers, Engil Shanks, Hayes Fuhrman, Jackson Fisher and Nathaniel Siegel have been named semifinalists in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program, placing them among the highest-scoring students in the country.

The students earned the distinction based on their performance on the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT. More than 1.2 million students entered this year’s program, while just over 16,000 were named semifinalists.

National Merit semifinalists represent the highest-scoring participants in each state, but the designation reflects more than a single test score. It recognizes years of academic preparation and achievement both inside and outside the classroom.

The recognition is also only the first step in the scholarship competition.

To advance to Finalist standing, students must complete a detailed application documenting their academic records, extracurricular activities, leadership, employment, honors and awards. They also must write an essay, receive a recommendation from a school official and submit a confirming SAT or ACT score demonstrating continued academic performance.

Approximately 95% of semifinalists are expected to advance to the Finalist level. From that group, about 6,700 students will ultimately be selected as National Merit Scholarship winners through scholarships sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, colleges and universities, and corporate organizations. About $24 million in scholarship awards is expected to be distributed to the 2027 National Merit Scholars.

Established in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Program has become one of the country’s best-known academic scholarship competitions.

For Homewood’s nine honorees, the recognition arrives as their senior year moves into the season of college applications, future plans and decisions about what comes next.

The next milestone will come in spring 2027, when National Merit Finalists are expected to be announced.