3 Homewood students accepted to ASFA

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jaronda Little. The Alabama School of Fine Arts announced the addition of three Homewood students — Sarah Kirkpatrick, Siena Peroulas and Catherine Hutchings — to its enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.

The Alabama School of Fine Arts announced the addition of three Homewood students to its enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.

The three students are Sarah Kirkpatrick for dance; Siena Peroulas for visual arts; and Catherine Hutchings for visual arts.

They are among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only highly specialized arts and sciences pre-professional and college preparatory program for middle and high school students.

ASFA currently has 345 students who spend three hours of study daily in one of six specialty areas: creative writing, dance, math and science, music, theatre arts or visual arts. These students spend the remainder of their school day taking part in a traditional, comprehensive core academic curriculum taught by highly acclaimed faculty.

ASFA is located in downtown Birmingham, is tuition-free and has a 100 percent graduation rate. To learn more about ASFA, see the school’s website at asfaschool.org.

Submitted by Jaronda Little.