Middle, high school Homewood students to return on alternate schedule

Middle and high school students at Homewood City Schools who opted for traditional school will return to school on an alternate schedule for the first four weeks.

These students will have in-class instruction on either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays.The groups are divided according to the first letter of their last names. All students will have distance learning on Wednesdays.

Elementary schoolers who opted for traditional school will have classes Mondays through Fridays, as originally planned.

