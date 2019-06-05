20 OLS students inducted into honor society

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. The 2019 inductees into the National Junior Honor Society at OLS.

Twenty Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic (OLS) School students were inducted into the prominent National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) at the end of the school year. They joined 25 other eighth-graders who became members in 2018, making the total membership 45.

The students were welcomed in a special ceremony held in the OLS Church with faculty, parents and students in attendance. These scholars were chosen based on the five ideals of the organization: scholarship (3.5 cumulative grade point average), leadership, service, character and citizenship.

NJHS is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a student in seventh and eighth grade.

This year’s inductees include eighth-graders Abigail Collins, Anthony Cucinotta, Thornton Dent, Ren Elder, Johnna Hawkins and Emily Rhodes. The seventh-graders include Lila Bakir, Isabella Berry, Meredith Davis, Abby Douglas, Kayla Evans, Charles Farr, Kaitlyn Ferino, Anna Grace Fuller, Abby Griffin, Fletcher Hughey, Grace Kingrey, Georgia Thornton, Mary Turkiewicz and Maggie Von Hagel.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.