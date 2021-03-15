Queen of Hearts fundraiser raises more than $33,000

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg Queen of Hearts 2021 Freshmen Class Prince & Princess; Charles Farr, Meredith Davis, Sophomore Class Prince & Princess; John Cipriano & Catherine Agena, Senior Class King & Queen; Joseph Donze & Bella Doll, Junior Class Prince & Princess, Max McGwin & Emma Brown

The John Carroll service organization, Carroll Students Modeling Christ (CSMS), sponsors The Queen of Hearts Charity Dance each year as a way to encourage students to participate in their school community by assisting others in financial need.

The members of the Queen of Hearts Court raise money that is distributed throughout the school year to help those who are in need in our local community and around the world. In the past, this fundraiser has been a lifeline for many organizations looking forward to the charitable giving that the fundraiser generates.

The members of the court who raise the most money are crowned the King and Queen (12th grade) or Princes and Princesses (ninth, 10th, or 11th grade) of Hearts. This year, in place of a dance, CSMC held the fundraiser and crowned the King and Queen at the JCCHS Spring Sports Pep Rally.

This year's court raised $33,306.75. The nominees for the Queen of Hearts Court were (* indicates that they were the top fundraiser in their class):

Freshman Class

Carson McFadden

Charles Farr *

Madi Porche

Meredith Davis *

Nelia Nene

Sophomore Class

Sam Rickman

John Cipriano *

Jacob McMahon

Catherine Agena *

Belle Buckner

McKenna Huie

Junior Class

Ben Campbell

Max McGwin *

James Gregory

Emma Brown *

Lilly Langley

Jasmin Patel

Senior Class

Mauree Raby

Joseph Donze *

JonMykel Wormley

Abi Allarde

Bella Doll *

Gabby Campos

— Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg