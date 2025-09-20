PHOTOS: Scenes from Homewood High School Homecoming 2025

by

It was a festive Homecoming for the Homewood Patriots. From the parade to the game, the Patriots were on point. Check out the game story, where Homewood defeated Jackson-Olin 49-0 to improve to 5-0 this season. Then check out this gallery, which includes photos from the parade, the game and of the band, cheerleaders and more.