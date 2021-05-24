PHOTOS: HHS Class of 2021

1 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates listen as their classmates speak during Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
2 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Reed Jeffries and Alyssa Langford smile for a photo before taking the field for Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
3 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates receive their diplomas during Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
4 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates receive their diplomas during Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
5 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Dr. Zachary Barnes speaks at the start of Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
6 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates file into their seats for Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
7 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates smile after receiving their diplomas during Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
8 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates listen as their classmates speak during Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
9 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Network show choir sings Defying Gravity during Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
10 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates toss their caps into the air following Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
11 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates celebrate following Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
12 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates talk and take photos together before taking the field for Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
13 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates celebrate following Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
14 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates celebrate following Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
15 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
William Ledbetter, student government association’s executive president, welcomes those in attendance to Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
16 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates celebrate following Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
17 of 17
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Graduates celebrate following Homewood High School’s 49th commencement ceremony honoring the Patriot Class of 2021 held at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Homewood High School awarded 288 diplomas at Saturday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
To see the full gallery of photos from commencement, click here.