Ward 5's Zach Isbell running for City Council

Photo courtesy of Zach Isbell Ward 5's Zach Isbell is running for City Council in the 2020 elections.

Ward 5’s Zach Isbell announced he is running in this year’s election for Homewood City Council.

Isbell, 28, is a lifelong Homewood resident and a 2010 graduate of Homewood High School. He has not served on the council before, but in 2019, he was interviewed for the position after Peter Wright left his Ward 5 seat to become City Council president.

“While it did not come to be at that time, I have remained steadfast in my dedication to my community,” Isbell said.

Isbell outlined three main issues in his campaign: the establishment of a Community Police Review Board; increased community engagement and transparency; and support for community programs for families and the Homewood City School System.

“I believe in this city and the people who not only make Homewood everything that it is but also represent everything that it could be,” he said. “I believe that although Homewood has accomplished so much, we clearly still have a lot of work left to do. That is why my platform is focused on the input of everyone in our community. Only together can we build a future for our city that we can all be proud of.”

Isbell is a current appointee of the 2020 Census Committee and the Homewood Abatement Board. He previously served on the Homewood Environmental Commission. He also previously worked for the Homewood City School System for over six years at the Shades Cahaba Elementary School Extended Day Program, and he founded a 501(c)(3) organization in 2013 called Project Homewood to help families send their children to the Extended Day Program.

For more information, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/zachisbell4hwd.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.