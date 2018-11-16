Wishing Tree canceled for 2018

× Expand Staff photo Prayers and wishes of locals blow in the breeze Jan. 5 on the Wishing Tree downtown.

The organizer of the annual Wishing Tree in downtown Homewood said it likely will not return this year.

The Wishing Tree is a tree in front of the Trak Shak on 18th Street South that in years past was decorated with lights and string on the day after Christmas. A box — filled with markers, yarn and paper tags — is left by the tree for passersby to write down and hang their Christmas wishes, goals or prayer requests until mid-January.

Those wishes have ranged from individual family wants to global desires like world peace, from both children and adults.

Kirsten Morrow, who has organized the Wishing Tree since 2014, said she does not plan for it to return this year due to a decline in participation in 2017.

The original idea for the Wishing Tree came about in 2011 in San Francisco, California.

Any updates about the status of the Wishing Tree can be found at facebook.com/homewoodwishingtree.