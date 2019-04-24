West Homewood Farmers Market opens June 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of West Homewood Farmers Market. A vendor sells peaches at the West Homewood Farmers Market in 2017. The event is held on Tuesday nights in the summer in the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church.

Buy your produce, shop for local crafts, have dinner at a food truck and more when the West Homewood Farmers Market returns this summer for its 2019 season.

Kenyon Ross, who helps organize the summer markets, said the opening date will be Tuesday, June 4, at Shades Valley Community Church, 160 Oxmoor Road.

The church parking lot will host the market every Tuesday through June and July from 5-8 p.m., with the final market Aug. 6. That evening, the farmers market organizers will partner with the city’s first responders to host Homewood National Night Out, an evening for the public to meet emergency personnel and learn about the tools they use to dotheir jobs.

Ross said the markets average 500 to 750 visitors on an average Tuesday, with larger crowds at the first and last ones.

The market website showed more than 30 vendors accepted for the 2019 season. Those vendors include creators of handmade jewelry, gifts, skincare products, local farm produce, baked goods and handcrafted items.

Food trucks in rotation for the season include Broad St. Peaux Boys, Cantina on Wheels, City Bowls, Dixie Dogs n Coneys, I Love Bacon, NOLA Ice, Rooski’s, Saw’s Street Kitchen, Spoon-It Snow Cones, Steel City Pops and Wandering Coffee Co.

There will also be musical entertainment each night from performers such as Brandon Elder, Motel Ice Machine, The Clay States, The Retrovales and Wilder Adkins.

To learn more about the market orapply as a vendor or volunteer, visit westhomewood.com.