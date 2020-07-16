Ward 3’s Walter Jones seeking reelection for City Council Ward 3, Place 2

× Expand Ward 3 Representative Walter Jones

Ward 3’s Walter Jones announced he is running for reelection for Homewood City Council in Ward 3, Place 2.

Jones, 51, served on the Homewood City Council from 1996-2004 and from 2008 to present. He was appointed as the Homewood City Council President pro-tempore in 2000 and has chaired the Finance Committee since 2012. He also works at ADP as a national account manager, a role he has had for 23 years.

Throughout his time on the Finance Committee, he and his co-councilors have maintained over $600,000 in annual surpluses, and Jones said he hopes to continue this work if reelected.

Jones plans to also develop a Youth City Council to educate young people about serving the community, he said. He plans to work closer with Spire and other utilities for better coordination of ongoing and upcoming projects, he said. He also said he wants to continue targeting areas for additional sidewalks and improved street improvements.

Jones said he wants to finish revitalization projects on Green Springs Highway and the Greenway Trail. He said he would like to continue work with ALDOT to get the diverging diamond project started on Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 65.

Last, Jones said he wants to collaborate with Homewood Police Chief Tim Ross to continue keeping Homewood crime rates down and look for areas of improvement.

In addition to his time on the council, Jones also has been involved in many leadership roles. He served on the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority Board of Directors representing Homewood from 2006-12. He has served on the Homewood Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee. He was a representative from the 6th Congressional District on the Committee on Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations. He served as a delegate from Homewood for the Alabama League of Municipalities. He also served on several revitalization committees including Edgewood and Green Springs revitalization.

Jones was a founding member of the Shades Mountain Sunrise Rotary Club, is an Alabama Symphony Orchestra chorus member, is a former deacon and choir member at Independent Presbyterian Church, is an Eagle Scout and assistant scoutmaster for Troop 79 at All Saints Episcopal Church and has also coached youth sports in Homewood for many years. He is a commercially rated pilot.

He received his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Alabama and his master’s in business administration from Samford University.

Visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/walterjoneshwd3 for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying started July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.