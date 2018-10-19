Vulcans Community Awards to honor civic-minded citizens Nov. 1

× 1 of 3 Expand Aldag × 2 of 3 Expand Nanni × 3 of 3 Expand Fredella Prev Next

Vulcan Park Foundation will honor 13 Birmingham-area residents who’ve shown civic pride and leadership at the fifth annual Vulcans Community Awards.

Nominated by community members and chosen by an independent panel, the recipients will be recognized at a banquet on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at The Club

One of the honorees is Homewood resident Christopher Nanni, who moved to Birmingham from upstate New York in 2014 to become CEO and president of the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.

The recipients have different ages and backgrounds, “yet they all have the same inspiration — to work and encourage others,” said Ashley Thompson, Vulcan Park Foundation director of development.

The honorees were picked in five categories in two areas:

The Vulcans

► Lifetime Achievement: Former UAB President Dr. Charles Scotty McCallum Jr.

► Hero: Sean Fredella, Mountain Brook High School senior who founded the group Morthan4 to fight pediatric cancer.

► Newcomer: Jenny Short of Jasper Main Street.

► Game Changer: Edward K. Aldag Jr., Mountain Brook resident and co-founder of Medical Properties Trust Inc.

► Servant Leadership: J.W. Carpenter, Birmingham Education Foundation

Spears

► Heroes: Timothy Alexander, UAB football advocate, and Austin Perine of Show Love Inc.

► Newcomers: Christopher Nanni of Greater Birmingham Community Foundation, and Lizzi Wilkerson of Red Mountain Grace.

► Game Changers: Brian Hawkins of We are Rtists and Dr. Hollie Cost, mayor of Montevallo.

► Servant Leadership: Lisa Borden of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and Marvell Bivins of The University of Alabama System.

Banquet tickets are $115. Reserved tables are $1,500 or $2,500. Reserve tickets and tables by calling 933-1409 ext. 111.

For more information, go visitvulcan.com.