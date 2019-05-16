Vulcan’s 115th Birthday Bash offers lots of family friendly activities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. Vulcan Park and Museum will host its annual tribute to the world’s largest cast-iron statue — Vulcan’s 115th Birthday Bash — on Sunday, June 2, 1-5 p.m.

The family-friendly event often attracts between 1,000 and 1,400 attendees, according to Vulcan spokesperson LaShana Sorrell.

Part of the draw is the Vulcan statue, a powerful reminder of Birmingham’s heritage, according to Sorrell. Since reopening in 2004 after a renovation, Vulcan Park and Museum “has become the gateway for educating visitors of all ages on the region’s rich history,” she said.

The event is also fun, with “a variety of activities for kids of all ages,” she said.

Talladega Super Speedway will have a few cars onsite, and The World Games 2021 will offer an interactive mobile unit with rock climbing and sumo wrestling.

The Birmingham Zoo will provide animal encounters, and Get Rhythm will host drum circles. Game Stop will set up a next-generation game room in the museum, which is “always a big hit,” Sorrell said.

There will be face painting and balloon animals from Magic Town Clowns, and the Birmingham Legion FC soccer team will be onsite. City Bowls, Full Moon Bar-B-Que, Dreamcakes Bakery and Coca-Cola will sell food and beverages.

The event’s new presenting sponsor is UAB Callahan Eye Hospital.

Park admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12. Vulcan members and children under 4 are admitted free. Admission includes all activities, entrance to the museum and access to the observation tower.

For updates regarding event activities, call 933-1409, go to visitvulcan.com or check out the Facebook event page.