Urban Air Adventure Park hosts first Glow Easter Egg Hunt

Alyx Chandler
Homewood's Urban Air Adventure Park hosted their first Glow Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Children were invited to paint eggs and then race across the trampolines and climbing areas to find Easter eggs filled with candy.
Alyx Chandler
This year, one of Homewood's Easter egg hunts included a mad dash across a new kind of obstacle: trampolines.
Urban Air Adventure Park, located on 800 Greensprings Highway, hosted their first Glow Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Children of all ages were invited to paint and decorate blank eggs and and then race across the trampolines and climbing areas in the urban adventure park to find Easter eggs filled with candy. One Easter egg even included a free birthday party, which employee Maegan Elliott said is worth about $300.
Elliott said they plan to make it an annual event. For more information about the Homewood location and other seasonal events, go to facebook.com/urbanairhomewood.