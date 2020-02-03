Troop 97 recognizes 3 Eagle Scouts

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Shawn Wright. Colin Melville, Aidan Wright and Jonathan Parris recently became Eagle Scouts. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Shawn Wright. Jonathan Parris. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Shawn Wright. Aidan Wright. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Shawn Wright. Colin Melville. Prev Next

On Jan.5, Scouts BSA Troop 97 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood held a Court of Honor to recognize three members who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. The Homewood-based troop welcomed Jonathan Parris, Aidan Wright and Colin Melville into the “Eagle’s Nest.” These newest Eagle Scouts will join over 240 other Troop 97 Eagles into Scouting’s highest rank.

Jonathan Parris

Parris has served as Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, Patrol Leader and Librarian with Troop 97 and has earned 52 merit badges. He has also served as President of Venture Crew 2010. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, attended NYLT and earned his Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts.

Parris has completed many high adventure trips such as Backpacking and Rayado Treks at Philmont, Live Aboard SCUBA at Sea Base, Canoeing and Okpik Treks at Northern Tier and the New River Trek at The Summit. He also attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree in 2019.

For his Eagle Scout project, Parris built an octagonal wooden deck used for a comfort circle activity at the Susan Mott Webb team-building area at Red Mountain Park.

Parris is a junior at Homewood High School. He plays saxophone in the Homewood Patriot Band and is a member of the Jazz Band. He also helped lead Homewood’s robotics team.

Parris’ parents are Steve and Cynthia Parris of Homewood.

Aidan Wright

Wright has served as Patrol Leader and Den Chief with Troop 97 and has earned 44 merit badges. He attended NYLT and earned his Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts.

Wright also served as a staff member for the 2018 Winter NYLT course and has served as a Venture Crew staff member for Wood Badge courses S9-118 and S9-119.

For his Eagle project, Wright designed an orienteering course at the Homewood Forest Preserve that will help new scouts fulfill requirements for their First Class rank.

Wright is a junior at Homewood High School, where he plays trumpet in the Homewood Patriot Band and is a member of the Jazz Band. He is also a member of the Patriot Pride Ambassadors, Peer Helpers and Beta Club.

Wright’s parents are Shawn and Leigh Wright of Homewood.

Colin Melville

Melville has served as Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Librarian with Troop 97 and has earned 35 merit badges. He completed the Canoeing and Okpik Treks at Northern Tier high adventure base, is a member of the Order of the Arrow, attended NYLT and earned his Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts.

For his Eagle Scout project, Melville built a blackberry arbor and compost bin for the community garden behind Trinity UMC West Campus.

Melville is a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts Math/Science specialty. He is on the teams for Science Olympiad, Programming, Capture the Flag Hacking, Physics and Math, as well as a Mu Alpha Theta peer tutor. He will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s School of Engineering in the fall.

Melville’s mother is Hannelore Melville of Birmingham.

Submitted by Shawn Wright.