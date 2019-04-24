Troop 97 offers annual sale, auction, pancake feast May 11 at Trinity UMC

By Jesse Chambers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 97. Jared Prather, left, and William Chbeir, members of Boy Scout Troop 97, getting ready for the troop’s 42nd annual garage sale, silent auction and pancake breakfast set for May 11 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Boy Scout Troop 97 will continue a Homewood tradition when it hosts its 42nd annual garage sale, silent auction and pancake breakfast Saturday, May 11, 7 a.m. to noon, at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. Bidding for the silent auction ends at 11 a.m. Proceeds go toward programming and materials, including camping gear, for Troop 97.

The event had humble beginnings in 1978, with a small garage sale and Scouts cooking pancakes on camp stoves. The food is now cooked in the Trinity kitchen.

The silent auction was added later. In 2019, for the second year, the United Methodist Women will hold their flower sale at the event.

The sale also brings in truckloads of used goods of every type, including furniture and housewares, according to organizers.

“Over the years, the event has really become a community effort,” said Scoutmaster Steve Lloyd. “It’s fun to walk around and talk to people who come every year — some of whom had scouts who’ve come through the program — and then watch them stand around and talk about old times.”

Many Homewood residents, including groups of neighbors, meet at the pancake breakfast each year, according to Lloyd.

Michael McAbee is this year’s chairman of the troop committee, which oversees the fundraiser.

Tickets are $6 in advance — from any Scout in the troop — or $7 at the door.

Donations will be accepted beginning May 8. For information, go to troop97homewood.com or contact Bert Allen at 540-5343 or elbertsallen@yahoo.com.