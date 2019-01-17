Trinity pastor builds, donates tiny home for hurricane relief

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of David Thompson. Homewood resident David Thompson built a 150-square-foot tiny home in his backyard, which he eventually donated to a church impacted by Hurricane Michael. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of David Thompson. Homewood resident David Thompson built a 150-square-foot tiny home in his backyard, which he eventually donated to a church impacted by Hurricane Michael. Prev Next

When the urge to build a tiny home struck David Thompson, Trinity United Methodist Church’s executive pastor of youth and family, he had no idea what its purpose would be.

Thompson had a background in construction and a fascination with tiny homes, which condense all the comforts of a house into the fewest possible square feet. He originally intended to sell the house or keep it for his family, until a new purpose came from an unexpected place: a Florida hurricane.

“My nature is to be a builder. It’s one of those things, before I got called into the ministry, that I thought I was going to do,” Thompson said.

“I’ve always loved building, whether it’s building ministries or actual physical things.”

Thompson’s work at Trinity includes managing the church’s youth and children’s ministry staff, as well as overseeing part of the church’s current construction project. He and his wife Tina live in Homewood with their daughters: Madelyn, 11; Anna Blakely, 9; Lily, 7; and Hadley, 3.

For more than three months, Thompson’s evenings and weekends were filled with the construction of a tiny home, which was a brand new type of project for him. He had the help of several friends with expertise in construction, electrical work and more.

The finished tiny home is built in a style that Thompson said would be familiar to neighborhood homeowners, including a white exterior, shiplap and pine on the ceiling. Inside, there are lofted twin beds and space for an additional double bed, as well as a kitchenette and a full bathroom.

The compact house, which Thompson built on top of a flat bed trailer, measures 16 feet long and about 150 square feet.

“I think it was a beautiful little house. It was a fun, fun thing to build,” he said.

After completing construction in September, Thompson said his original plan was to sell the tiny home and use the profit to donate to his church. He had a lot of interest but struggled to find a buyer.

“My joke was: With a tiny house, the people who want it can’t afford it, and the people who can afford it don’t want it,” he said.

When Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida in October, Thompson said he felt an immediate answer to the question of what to do with the tiny home. The hurricane was one of the most intense hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S., reaching a Category 4, and it had devastated entire communities.

“I really kind of felt this need to get it to somebody down there,” Thompson said.

“We started thinking, how can this tiny house be used to help?”

Thompson reached out to the south Alabama and west Florida conference of United Methodist churches with his plan to donate the tiny home. It took some time to find a recipient — even more so as most telephone communication was impossible after the storm — but he was eventually connected with First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, southeast of Panama City Beach on the Florida Panhandle.

The church’s associate pastor had lost her home to Hurricane Michael. The tiny home would act as temporary shelter for her, so she could focus on rebuilding her own life and serving her church congregation, Thompson said.

With help from a church in Destin, Florida, Thompson said the tiny home was filled with donations to help make it comfortable, such as bed sheets, a vacuum, a TV and other small housewares like pots, pans and a paper towel rack.

“The church was devastated, her house was gone, and now she’s able to stay in the community and support her congregation as they try to recover,” he said.

In early November, Thompson drove the tiny home down to Florida for it to be delivered to its new occupant.

Thompson said he has not been in touch with the church since delivering the tiny home, but he hopes it has been a source of support as the community rebuilds.

When First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe’s need of the tiny home is done, he said, he hopes it can be delivered to another church that needs it.

“I think that the house will have a great long life,” he said.