The Pie Babe’s daughter

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Joy Smith is at her happy place with the holidays.

On Sunday afternoons in Romeo, Michigan, a nurse and her little girl would get in the car and drive with nowhere to be. One afternoon the mom slowed beside an old shed at the side of the road, looked at it for a long moment, then said they ought to turn it into a restaurant. They would serve pot roast.

They never did. But something took root in the girl in the passenger seat.

“That day has been in my heart ever since,” said Joy Smith, who owns Sorelle Cafe in Homewood. “I’ve loved cooking for people forever, and Thanksgiving is all about food. The holidays are my happy place.”

Her mother, Corinne Rekoff, cooked all the time and was known far and wide as the Pie Babe — a name the family put on her license plate.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. A picture on a shelf at Sorelle Cafe tells the story of Joy and her mother.

“My momma taught me how to make pies when I was in fourth grade, and I’ve made them every Thanksgiving since,” Smith said. “It’s always in the family.”

Rekoff lived with dementia in her last years, and she died in 2020. Her daughter kept the recipes alive and the dream of that shed in Michigan.

Sorelle is a grab-and-go bakery and catering company in Homewood with the feel of a European kitchen — the kind of place that tells you to make yourself at home and means it. The name means “sisters” in Italian.

“Sisters take care of each other,” she said. “And I love to take care of people.”

She knew early. When her sister got married, her brother catered the wedding, and young Joy cleaned 150 Cornish hens. “I was young, but I knew I would do something with food,” Smith said.

She spent 10 years teaching preschool at Creative Montessori before she started catering. Now she works 80 hours a week and closer to 120 when the holidays arrive. Customers call in for sandwiches and corporate lunches. She also caters weddings, graduations, funerals and other events.

Longtime customer Cheryl May comes for one of the many soups she loves. “The food is excellent, the service is excellent,” she said. “And I always feel like I’m with friends.”

But November belongs to pie. Key lime. Chocolate cream. Peach. Strawberry. Sweet potato. Banana cream. Pecan. At Smith’s own Thanksgiving table, there will be homemade mashed potatoes, squash casserole, sweet potato casserole, bread dressing — and pie after pie. Her three children are grown now, but they still come home for the pies.

“My goal in life is to feed as many people as I can,” Smith said. “When you feed people and their eyes widen, I feel their joy in my heart.”

She is also involved with the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, an organization of women in food and hospitality, whose December fundraiser benefits The WellHouse.

The shed by the road in Romeo never became a restaurant. Instead, the girl in the passenger seat grew up to feed Homewood and beyond — one pie at a time.

This Thanksgiving, the Pie Babe’s daughter will fill the table again.