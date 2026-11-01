The man who couldn’t sit still

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Niki Sepsas has roamed this wide world but loves his home in Homewood.

Ask Niki Sepsas where he has been and watch what happens to his face. The crinkles at the corners of his eyes deepen — 60 years of squinting into wind off the North Sea, off the Serengeti, off the deck of a ship somewhere in the dark — and something behind them catches and holds, a shine that does not belong to a man of 80. Weather makes a face like that. So does wanting to go back.

The Homewood resident figured out the problem early, and he has never really solved it.

“I had trouble keeping the seat of my pants attached to the seat of a chair,” Sepsas said. “Any chair.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Niki Sepsas. Niki Sepsas in Antarctica.

He is 80 years old. He has stood on all seven continents and in more than 120 countries. He has climbed Kilimanjaro, floated over the Serengeti in a hot-air balloon, kayaked in Antarctica, paddled a canoe up rivers in the Amazon basin and walked the Inca Trail into Machu Picchu more times than a man his age should admit to. He spends three to four months a year at sea, lecturing aboard cruise ships, which is another way of saying he has found a job most people would envy and few could sustain.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., he will be at the Homewood Public Library to explain how the eleventh of November became what it is — how Armistice Day, set aside for the men who served in World War I, grew into Veterans Day, which honors everyone who has worn the uniform.

It is the kind of question most of us never think to ask about our own calendar. Sepsas asks it, and then he answers it, and you will not be bored.

It all began in Norwood.

The neighborhood is only a few miles north of downtown Birmingham, and in the 1940s and ’50s it was the kind of place where a Greek family could put down roots and a boy could get restless. Sepsas went to Phillips High School. He was good enough, and disciplined enough, to get into West Point.

Calculus ended that.

He said it plainly and without much visible grief, the way people talk about weather from 60 years ago.

“I washed out of the math, left the academy and finished at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a degree in history and English, the two subjects that I loved and have been living inside ever since,” Sepsas said.

Expand Photo courtesy of Niki Sepsas. Niki Sepsas at Mount Kilimanjaro.

He served in the Army. Then he did what a young man with no attachment to chairs does: he went to Utah and became a ski bum, and when the money ran out, he went underground and mined coal.

From there the resume stops making ordinary sense. Offshore oil rigs in the Arctic Ocean off Alaska. Rigs in Southeast Asia, in the North Sea, in the Middle East. Hard work in cold water for good money, in places most people cannot find on a map.

But somewhere in all that, he noticed something about himself.

“I was enjoying climbing the hills,” he said, “as much as I liked finding out what was on the other side.”

That is the sentence the rest of his life hangs on. A man who loves the far side of the hill becomes a traveler. A man who loves the climb becomes a guide.

“I trained as a tour guide in the Middle East — Jordan, Israel, Egypt, Turkey,” Sepsas said. “I then moved into adventure travel, and the company added the Amazon, and then the camel safaris, and then the cruises. My sister told me I should not be allowed to celebrate Labor Day!”

Thirty years of it. Seven continents. New Zealand, Greece, Italy — he names those three first when asked for favorites, and two of them are obvious once you know where his people are from.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Niki Sepsas during a recent talk at the Homewood Senior Center.

Along the way he did the thing that separates the traveler from the writer: He wrote it down. More than 1,000 of his travel adventures have been published in more than 50 national, regional and local magazines and newspapers. More than two dozen coffee-table books. Several memoirs. Pieces in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series. Commentary e-books. A history of Greek immigration to the United States and to Birmingham, which is to say a history of how he came to be here at all. And a novel, “Song of the Gypsy,” about a man born in a mountain village in Greece.

There is one thing about Sepsas that his itinerary does not explain.

“I am drawn deeply and without apology to the places where things went wrong. Ghost ships. Whalers. Rogue waves. The Bermuda Triangle. Battlefields,” Sepsas said. “I’m not sure why, but it keeps life interesting.” He gives talks on all of it, and the talks fill rooms.

And at age 70 and out of nowhere, marriage.

“I met my wife, Sherri, while teaching a ballroom dance class, and now we’ve been married for ten years,” Sepsas said. He paused with a mischievous expression. “I have a policy about anniversaries. You celebrate every month. At my age, you better.” Then he hooted.

Sepsas laughs a lot, actually, which is not what you expect from a man whose lecture list includes rogue waves and battlefields, and which may be exactly what you should expect from a man who has spent a lifetime watching how things end and has decided to keep going anyway.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Niki Sepsas is a world traveler.

The couple lives in Homewood with a miniature schnauzer named Calista. He said that when he is home, he can be found enjoying his family and his friends and the neighborhood where Calista walks him regularly.

“I don’t walk Calista. Calista walks me,” he said, laughing again.

The boy from Norwood who couldn’t stay in his chair kept coming back to Birmingham, where the Greek families settled. Back to the library, to stand in front of neighbors and tell them where Veterans Day came from. Back to a house with a dog and a wife he wed at 70.

He went to the far side of every hill he could find, and he came home to tell people about it. That is not restlessness. That is a vocation, and he has been practicing it since before most of his audience was born.

Somewhere out on the water this winter, a ship will move through the dark toward a coast he has already seen, and a man of 80 will stand at the rail before anyone else is up. Nobody makes him do that. There is no lecture at five in the morning, no audience on deck, nothing out there but cold air and a shoreline coming slowly into focus. He goes up anyway. He has always gone up anyway.

He is 80, and the road is not finished with him yet.