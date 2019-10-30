The Homewood Public Library receives grant from the Homewood Rotary

by

The Homewood Public Library received a $3,000 grant from the Homewood Rotary to purchase a collection of 77 Playaway Wonderbooks. Wonderbooks are print books with built-in audio books inside.

These books provide an experience that builds success in reading and reading comprehension in children. Kids can read along with their favorite books and then use the learning mode to test their comprehension in a fun and exciting way.

Wonderbooks engage children and help them with vocabulary development, phonics and comprehension.

According to Laura Tucker, children’s Librarian at the Homewood Public Library, “the new Wonderbooks have been flying off the shelves.”

Submitted by Deborah Fout.

