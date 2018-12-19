Taste of Homewood moves to January

× Expand Community members enjoy various samples of dishes from restaurants in the Homewood area at the 2018 Taste of Homewood in March inside Rosewood Hall. The annual event had 30 vendors and saw 208 ticket sales.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual tasting event from March to January.

The Taste of Homewood, a chance to sample dishes and drinks from Homewood’s restaurants, sweets shops and caterers, will be on Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The event at Rosewood Hall will feature around 30 vendors, Chamber Executive Director Meredith Drennen said. Confirmed vendors include Pastry Art, Caveat, Farm Bowl, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Happy Catering, Cookie Fix, Shrimp Basket, Chick-fil-A and more.

All samples are unlimited.

Many restaurants choose to bring bite-sized samples of their most popular dishes or new additions to the menu.

Musical entertainment will also be provided throughout the night.

Taste of Homewood raises money for the chamber’s economic development efforts and other programs, as well as some college scholarships for local students.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Children under the age of six are admitted free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

To buy tickets, go to homewoodchamber.org.