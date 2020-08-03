Sydney Simmons running for City Council in Ward 2, Place 1

× Expand Sydney Newman Simmons.

Ward 2’s Sydney Simmons announced she is running for City Council in Ward 2, Place 1 in the upcoming election.

Simmons, 29, is the director of recruiting and professional development for the Culverhouse School of Accountancy at the University of Alabama. This is her first run for municipal office.

Simmons said her main issues include fiscal responsibility, transparency and open communication and measured growth.

“Being that we live in West Homewood, I am also passionate about the investment the city makes west of Green Springs,” she said. “I believe there needs to be a focus on attracting businesses to empty properties along Green Springs as well as in Wildwood and an effort to ensure existing properties are well maintained.”

She said she would like to see human trafficking in Ward 2 made a priority.

“It’s a safety concern for our residents, but most of all, it’s a crime that we are aware is happening in our city, and we need to help stop [it]” she said.

She and her husband are both graduates of Homewood High School, and Simmons said they both benefited from the education and experiences they received there. Simmons said she wants to ensure Homewood is making decisions that will allow its businesses and investments to thrive and financially support the school system.

Simmons is on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama Junior Board and is a provisional member of the Junior League of Birmingham. She is also a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s of accountancy from the University of Alabama.

For more information, visit facebook.com/selectsimmons.