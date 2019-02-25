Steeple to Steeple Run held in Homewood

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners await the start of the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners take off at the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners take off at the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners take off at the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners take off at the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners await the start of the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners await the start of the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Runners await the start of the Fifth Annual Steeple to Steeple Run in Homewood. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Anne Dawson. Vendors including Resolute Running were set up for runners to browse before and after the race. Prev Next

Underneath the dark clouds and brief mist, runners gathered behind the starting line at Seeds Coffee Co. in Homewood for the Steeple to Steeple run on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Throughout the course, runners could see the historic sites of Homewood. A 10K, 5K and fun run/walk were offered, so there was something for everyone. The race was presented by United Methodist Children's Home.