Star Spangled Girls’ captain chosen to be UNA Lionette

Homewood High School senior Molly Kathryn Cooper has been selected to be a member of the Lionette Danceline at the University of North Alabama.

She will be marching with the Pride of Dixie Marching Band at UNA this fall as she begins her freshman year.

Molly Kathryn has been a member of the HHS Star Spangled Girls for the past three years and served as captain during her senior year. She has enjoyed leading this group of dancers in Homewood and in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC this past November. She is looking forward to continuing to dance, perform and entertain crowds at football games.

Molly Kathryn is the daughter of Chris and Karen Cooper.

