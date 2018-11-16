Star of Bethlehem show to celebrate Christmas with stars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University The Star of Bethlehem presentations will take place in the Samford Planetarium. Tickets are first come, first serve, and space is limited.

Samford University’s Christenberry Planetarium has made its Star of Bethlehem show a Christmas tradition.

The hour-long show in the planetarium discusses the astronomy behind the biblical story of the birth of Jesus, including theories and historic evidence related to the star that was said to guide the three wise men.

The Star of Bethlehem show almost always sells out. Regan Green, the planetarium’s social media director, said this year’s show will be similar to previous years, but with a few improvements.The dates for the showings are:

► Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

► Thursday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

► Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

► Tuesday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.

► Thursday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

► Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 per person or $350 for a private group show. Visit facebook.com/ChristenberryPlanetariumSU for information about the show and other astronomy programs at Christenberry Planetarium. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.samford.edu or call 726-2853.