Spotlight: Homewood Theatre’s Kyle Bass

Kyle Bass is the executive director of Homewood Theatre.

Q: Tell us about your theater and its importance to the community.

A: We were founded in 2016, and we feel like we've become a very important part of Homewood. We're a community theater and we try to do community events. … So, we feel like we add to the quality of life that's a special thing here in Homewood.

Q: What productions will the theater be putting on this season?

A: We kick it off with a cabaret show in August. Then we come back in October with a murder mystery comedy. And at Christmas time, we're gonna do a Truman Capote show. … Then in the spring, we come back with a “dearly beloved,” a show about getting married.Then one about “dearly departed,” something about a funeral, and end the season with a fun show about neighbors called "Native Gardens."

Q: What does it take to make a production stage-ready?

A: You gotta have good actors on stage, you gotta have good behind-the-scenes people backstage and you gotta have a good audience out in the seats.

Q: What is something you’re excited for the theater to share with the community this season?

A: We're doing a staged version of the Truman Capote short story "A Christmas Memory." It's not even out where you can get rights to it anymore. We had to contact theTruman Capote Literary Trust, tell them what we wanted to do and they agreed to let us do it.

Q: How can the community get involved?

A: We're always looking for new folks to get involved with Homewood Theatre. The best way to find out about stuff is to go to homewoodtheatre.com.