Splash into summer: Explore summertime activities in Homewood

× Expand Staff photo Kids enjoy the zero-entry shallow end of the pool on its first open day on May 3, 2019.

Now that school is out and kids are home, the day-to-day question remains: “What are we going to do today?”

Luckily, Homewood is packed with many low-effort ways to beat the summer lull — no registration, no packed schedule and no long drive required. Whether you are looking to cool off, burn energy, or simply leave the house, here are some simple ways to make the most of summer right here in town.

MAKE A SPLASH

When the heat settles in for good, nothing saves a summer afternoon faster than water. Whether you're chasing a full pool day or just need 30 minutes of splash time before dinner, these Homewood spots deliver.

Patriot Park Pool and Splash Pad: The splash pad’s playful frogs, cattails and spraying flowers make it a hit with younger kids. Next door, the full-size pool includes lap lanes, a waterslide and a beach-style entry. A shaded concession area offers snack breaks and a spot to cool off. Open daily for members — more info at homewoodparks.com.

Central Pool: Located off Oxmoor Road, this pool blends competition and recreation. Swimmers get eight lanes and a zero-entry ramp. Kids can explore the splash park or spin through the water vortex. There's also a snack area and rentable party room. Open to members only — visit homewoodparks.com for seasonal hours.

Birmingham Zoo Splash Pad: If you're already headed to the zoo, bring a towel. This small splash area near the Children’s Zoo entrance is included with admission and perfect for a cool-down before the car ride home. Hours match zoo hours — details at birminghamzoo.com.

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS

× Expand Staff photo The Shades Creek Greenway is a popular spot for walkers, runners and cyclists as it provides miles of paved trails without vehicle traffic.

Homewood is rich in green spaces that make it easy to stretch your legs, burn off some kid energy or take a morning walk before the heat rolls in.

Shades Creek Greenway (Lakeshore Trail): This three-mile, stroller-friendly trail runs along Shades Creek and connects to the shopping area near Target. Ideal for biking or walking laps.

Red Mountain Park: Just outside city limits, Red Mountain Park offers 16 miles of trails, city overlooks, treehouses and a large off-leash dog park. The shaded trails and scenic views make it a good spot for an early hike or shaded afternoon walk. Open daily.

Boulder Canyon Nature Trail: A short loop behind Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, this creekside trail features a small waterfall and natural rock features. Not stroller-friendly but great for kids who like a little adventure.

INDOOR ESCAPES

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library topped the charts in 2024 for the annual state statistical report with the highest number of events, event attendance and number of items borrowed for a library of its size.

When the sun gets too strong or the rain rolls in, these air-conditioned spots offer cool relief and easy entertainment.

Homewood Public Library: The library’s summer reading program, "Color Your World," runs May 19 through Aug. 3. Families can read for prizes, attend story times and drop in for sensory play or book clubs. No registration required for most activities — full details at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Birmingham Premier LUX Cine GSX and Pizza Pub: Catch a matinee or cool off in recliner-style seats at this cinema on Lakeshore Parkway. You can even order pizza to your seat.

ACTIVE PLAY

If the kids need to move — or you do — Homewood has options that go beyond your neighborhood playground.

Homewood Parks and Playgrounds: Central Park features a ninja course, tennis courts, paved trails and an ADA-compliant playground. Patriot Park has a shaded walking path and splash zone. Neighborhood parks like Woodland, Overton and Spring Park offer shaded play structures, swings and picnic space.

Pickleball courts: Indoor courts are available at the Homewood Community Center, Lee Community Center, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and Magic City Pickleball Club. Some require a membership or small fee. For a full list, visit pickleheads.com.

Urban Air Adventure Park: This indoor park on Green Springs Highway includes trampolines, a warrior course, go-karts and climbing zones. Great for multi-age groups and high-energy afternoons.

TASTY BREAKS

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Quinn Lott, 3, left, and Emmie James Scroggins, 5, eat ice cream as they wait to ride a swing carnival ride at the We Love Homewood Day festival held at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Need an easy win to cool down or sweeten the day? These treats and local stops hit the spot.

West Homewood Farmers Market: Held Tuesdays in June and July at 160 Oxmoor Road, this early evening market offers local produce, flowers and snacks from 5 to 8 p.m. Food trucks and live music make it a fun, low-key outing.

City Bowls: Known for its colorful smoothie bowls topped with granola, fruit and nut butter, this Oxmoor Road spot is a refreshing stop after the park or pool. It’s a go-to for families looking for something lighter than ice cream.

JUST BEYOND

If you've tapped out local options, these nearby spots offer quick-hit day trips.

Bear Mountain Blueberry Farm: Located near Clay, about 30 minutes away, this pick-your-own farm is open a few mornings a week. Pesticide-free and scenic but cash only — check their website or Facebook page before heading out.

Lyon Blueberry Farm: About an hour from Homewood in Wilsonville, this farm is family friendly with generous hours during peak season. Good for a day trip if you're up for the drive.

Wadsworth Blueberry Farm: Located in Cropwell on Lake Logan Martin, this farm is scenic and open dawn to dusk daily. Bring cash or check and prepare for a peaceful, off-the-grid feel.

McWane Science Center: Located in the historic heart of downtown Birmingham, McWane Science Center is the perfect place for a rainy day activity or when temperatures are too hot to be outside. There is something for all ages to enjoy with the concept of “sparking wonder and curiosity in the community.” For more information on pricing for the day, parking info and hours, visit mcwane.org.

Birmingham Museum of Art: Just a short drive from Homewood, this offers a free activity indoors perfect for the whole family. The Birmingham Museum of Art has been deemed one of the finest regional museums in the United States, offering a diverse collection. With more than 29,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times. The museum has a hands-on gallery for kids, but they request that one adult comes for every four kids. There are also scavenger hunts available at both entrances to the museum which allows kids the ability to search through the Museum’s galleries. Snacks and drinks are allowed in the museum’s lobby areas or the sculpture garden, but any food or drink must be sealed and remain in bags while visiting the galleries. Restrooms are located on each floor and strollers are allowed. For more information visit artsbma.org.

Birmingham Rotary Trail: A perfect spot to stretch your legs, get everyone moving, and enjoy the outdoors in downtown Birmingham is the Birmingham Rotary Trail. This is a great place for bikes, scooters, skateboards or walking. The Rotary Trail is the heart of the Jones Valley Trail Corridor within the Red Rock Trail System. Access to the trail stretches from 20th Street to 24th Street. Part of the trail ends near Birmingham’s Railroad Park. For more information, visit birminghamrotary.org.