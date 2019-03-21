Shades Creek Fest returns April 27

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Olive and Emma Rose Fierman learn the ins and outs of fly fishing at the 2018 Shades Creek Appreciation Festival in Jemison Park.

After the success of the first year in 2018, the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival is returning the weekend after Easter on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, which is hosted by the cities of Mountain Brook and Homewood, the Friends of Jemison park and the Friends of Shades Creek, will again take place in Jemison Park near the intersection of Cahaba Road and Mountain Brook Parkway.

President of Friends of Jemison Park Sim Johnson said much of the activities and attractions from the first iteration will be back this year. That includes fly fishing demonstrations, educational opportunities from local nonprofits like Alabama Wildlife Center and Cahaba Environmental Center and a performance from The Dance Foundation.

Saw’s food truck will be available for food, as well as a fish-shaped cookie decorating station. Johnson said Clear Blue Sky bluegrass band will provide live music from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by members of the band St. Paul and the Broken Bones performing as the Chad Fisher Swing Band from noon to 2 p.m.

“I wanted an event that I would want to go to,” Johnson said.

The idea of the festival is to help the local communities learn more about their surrounding ecosystem and the history of Shades Creek and Jemison Park. Trees for Arbor Day will also be given away during the festival.

Johnson said he is hoping construction around the park and new pedestrian bridge over the creek will be completed by the time of the festival, and that eventually, it outgrows the space and moves to Brookwood Village.

The festival is open to all ages and dogs are welcome if kept on a leash. Parking will be available at the National Bank of Commerce.