Service day in Rosedale planned for April 13

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. City councilor Britt Thames and a fellow volunteer mow the lawn at Friendship Baptist Church in May 2018 as part of the Rosedale day of service.

Those looking to make a difference in the Rosedale community will have their chance this spring as the city plans a service day in the historic neighborhood.

On April 13, volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the grassy area across from Friendship Baptist Church, located at 2600 Central Ave., and talk and enjoy coffee for a bit before carrying out several neighborhood projects, Ward 1 City Councilor Andy Gwaltney said.

Event organizers are still working to determine what types of projects will be done, and they spent time in the months leading up to the event getting donations for equipment. Last year, volunteers cut grass, painted homes and helped fix a porch, among other projects, Gwaltney said.

“It’s Homewood helping Homewood,” he said.

Gwaltney said he’s tried to help clean up the older neighborhood through projects like the service day, as well as working with the council to abate overgrown or neglected properties as needed.

Those who benefit from the services are thankful, he said, and it leaves an impact for the volunteers, as well.

“It’s a gratifying experience whenever you can help someone that has a need,” he said.

To get involved, call Gwaltney at 540-8566 or visit rosedaledayofservice.com, which will have a place to sign up.