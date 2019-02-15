Scalici teaches others to march to beat of their own drum

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. John Scalici has led drum circles and classes in Birmingham and frequently at The Dance Foundation in Homewood for the past 15 years. His main instrumental passion lies with djembe drums.

“I don’t really consider myself a music teacher, but rather a music facilitator,” John Scalici said.

Scalici, a Birmingham native, is a world-renowned musician. Equipped with enough guitar and piano skills to get himself “into trouble,” his main instrumental passion lies with djembe drums. He can often be found at The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S., sharing this passion through regular classes, as well as at drum circles around Birmingham.

The djembe drum has origins dating back to 1300 B.C. in West Africa. Scalici discovered the instrument and its history while living in Nashville and trying to develop “rhythm-based programs” to teach in schools.

“I discovered so much in this process and it just really struck a chord with me,” he said. “I immersed myself in learning all I could on my own until I could find authentic African teachers who I could learn from.”

Eventually, he connected with “djembe masters” Mamady Keita, Fomadou Konate and Aly Camara, taking as many workshops as he could. Through those workshops, he was able to understand the culture behind the instrument.

“In West African drumming, there are many layers to the music. Sometimes it can be very challenging as to where the ‘beat’ or ‘one’ is,” Scalici said. “It creates a sense of weightlessness and freedom once you understand the secrets of the rhythm.”

His most recent introductory djembe class at The Dance Foundation began in January, but he holds them throughout the year. There is a small warning the music isn’t easy to learn, but it is emphasized that everyone is “welcome to participate at their own level.”

“Every time you sit to play djembe, you are hopefully ready to learn,” Scalici said. “The djembe does not know your color, religion, sexual preference or whether you are rich or poor. If you are upset or mad when you play djembe, then your sound will be reflective of your mood. If you approach the djembe with love and humility, then it will reward you with good sound and vibration.”

In previous classes, Scalici said he has had both beginning and advanced players, but the varying skill levels help the class dynamic. Advanced players will help the beginner students with technique and all classes are recorded, so students can practice at home. Creating a nonjudgemental environment where his students are free to learn, explore and experiment is the main priority.

“People come to class after work, sometimes after difficult work,” he said. “People come after chemotherapy or having driven many miles. We’ve had students pass away, fall in love. It becomes a family over the years.”

Learn more about Scalici’s djembe classes, drum circles and other programs or reserve a spot in an upcoming class at getrhythmprograms.com.