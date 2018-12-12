Santa visits The Exceptional Foundation

1 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
2 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
3 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
4 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
5 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
6 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
7 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
8 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
9 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
10 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
11 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
12 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
13 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
14 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
15 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
16 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
17 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
18 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
19 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
20 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
21 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
22 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
23 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
24 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
25 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
26 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
27 of 27
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.
Officers from the Homewood Police Department led the way for a special visitor at The Exceptional Foundation on Dec. 12: Santa Claus.
The officers, on their motorcycles, entered through the front doors of The Exceptional Foundation. They drove into the gymnasium, and were closely followed by the big man himself on a golf cart. The brief parade was greeted with smiles, cheers and waves from Foundation participants and staff, who were all excited for the special visit.
After Santa took his place on stage, the line to meet him grew even longer, and people were able to talk with him for a few minutes.
The tradition to bring Santa in before the holidays started around 10 years ago, and this year, the event included a performance by Clutch Band. The jazz band played Christmas classics, much to the delight of everyone at the event, and staff and participants danced along.