Samford’s Harrison Theatre renovated

Samford’s Department of Theatre and Dance is welcoming back patrons to a newly renovated Harrison Theatre this season. Over the summer, Harrison Theatre underwent a significant front of the house renovation that included ADA accessibility, new seating, production platforms and improved safety measures. The audience will be closer to the stage and enjoy the show from the comfort of the brand-new seats.

The theatre for youth major attracts students that are interested in being teaching artists. There are 24 students currently enrolled in the major.

“I believe students are drawn to this program because they really love children and communities. They are interested in giving back to the community and making a difference in a person’s life in the way of performing, teaching, directing, designing, writing, etc.,” Byland said.

Not only do the students perform and grow at Samford but they also have the opportunity to work in the Birmingham community and beyond. “The theatre for youth students will be engaging in the greater Birmingham area this fall. We are doing a tour for preschools as well as partnering with Red Mountain Theatre to assist in some of their community engagement activities,” Byland said.

Samford’s Department of Theatre and Dance produces a wide range of performances each year and students are involved in all aspects of the production from costume and set design to acting and directing.

– Submitted by Samford Department of Theatre.