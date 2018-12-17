Samford’s Christenberry Planetarium holds final Star of Bethlehem show

× 1 of 5 Expand Anne Dawson Families gathered at Samford’s Boyd E. Christenberry Planetarium on Friday Dec. 14 for the last Star of Bethlehem program for the 2018 season. × 2 of 5 Expand Anne Dawson Families gathered at Samford’s Boyd E. Christenberry Planetarium on Friday Dec. 14 for the last Star of Bethlehem program for the 2018 season. × 3 of 5 Expand Anne Dawson Families gathered at Samford’s Boyd E. Christenberry Planetarium on Friday Dec. 14 for the last Star of Bethlehem program for the 2018 season. × 4 of 5 Expand Anne Dawson Families gathered at Samford’s Boyd E. Christenberry Planetarium on Friday Dec. 14 for the last Star of Bethlehem program for the 2018 season. × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Parents and their kids started trickling into Samford’s Boyd E. Christenberry Planetarium on Friday Dec. 14 almost an hour early to ensure they had a good seat for the last Star of Bethlehem program for the 2018 season.

Beginning right at 7 p.m., the show lasted around an hour and 15 minutes, and took viewers back in time to Dec. 25 the year Jesus was born in search of the Star of Bethlehem.

Planetarium Director David Weigel led the presentation, and invited the audience to participate throughout. Weigel said the last show had been sold out for weeks.

To learn more about the planetarium and see other upcoming events, visit www.samford.edu/departments/planetarium/events/.