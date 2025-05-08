Samford University’s ZTA chapter hosts annual Mr. Samford fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University ZTA J’Maureai Raby, who represents Samford Alphas of the Tau Iota Chapter, was named Mr. Samford 2025.

Samford University’s chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha recently hosted its annual Mr. Samford fundraiser — a spirited event aimed at raising money for breast cancer education and research. Held during the sorority’s Think Pink Week, the event brought together students, faculty and local businesses in support of the cause.

An annual male beauty pageant is a longstanding ZTA tradition across the country. Contestants from each Greek life chapter — as well as other campus organizations — compete in a talent showcase, interview portion and group dance to earn the title of Mr. Samford 2025. Contestants also raise funds leading up to the event, with the individual collecting the most donations receiving a special award.

J’Maureai Raby was crowned this year’s winner and represented Samford Alphas of the Tau Iota Chapter.

This year’s competition expanded to include a representative from the Samford Outdoor Adventure Club, increasing campus-wide participation. Leading up to the event, Think Pink Week included fundraising activities such as percentage nights at local restaurants, pink hair tinsel stations and interactive challenges like slime-the-contestant.

Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University ZTA Senior members of Samford University’s chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha raised money for breast cancer research during their annual Think Pink fundraiser.

Mollee Powell, a junior and ZTA chapter president, emphasized the chapter’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community.

“I think our biggest mission is just to make members feel like, one, they have a place of belonging,” Powell said. “College is hard, and so our greatest emphasis is, if this can be the one place where you can just simply come as you are and be who you are — not having to turn on anything — it’s just very authentic. We want that to be the overall environment of our chapter.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit breast cancer research through the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation, which partners with the NFL, the American Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund awareness initiatives.

With nearly 400 attendees, this year’s event was a resounding success, demonstrating the impact of student philanthropy at Samford.