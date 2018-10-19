Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary installs officers, sets events

× Expand L - R. Major DeeAnn Glick, Vicki Thrailkill, Charlene Bagley, RoseLee Dugas, PatsySandefer, Shelley Barlow, Lynne Heaven, and Carole Fairbanks.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary installed officers at their September meeting. Serving for 2018-2019 are President Carole Fairbanks, Vice President of Membership Lynne Heaven, Vice President of Programs Shelley Barlow, Recording Secretary Patsy Sandefer, Corresponding Secretary RoseLee Dugas, Treasurer Charlene Bagley, Assistant Treasurer Vickie Thrailkill and Immediate Past President Jeanette Humes.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary recently participated in the Christmas Village craft show and the Angel Tree sign-up at Brookwood Village. Over 4,500 children in the Birmingham area will receive clothing and toys for Christmas because of donations from the people who adopt “angels” through this program.

The annual Christmas Luncheon will be on Dec. 5 with jewelry, crafts, a bake sale, and festive entertainment. Contact President Carole Fairbanks at cfairbanks10@aol.com for more information on the auxiliary and for luncheon information.

Submitted by Nancy Harper, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary