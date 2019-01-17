Red Mountain Park to host 7th annual Lover’s Leap

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Mountain Park. Red Mountain Park’s Hugh Kaul Adventure Tower will host a Valentine-themed zip line excursion.

Couples around Birmingham will be making date-night plans for Valentine’s this month. For couples looking to try something a little more adventurous on their love-filled holiday, Red Mountain Park has just the thing to get adrenaline pumping and hearts soaring.

This is the seventh year that Red Mountain Park will have its Lover’s Leap, during which couples and singles can jump from the top of the 80-foot Hugh Kaul Adventure Tower and ride a 1,000-foot mega zip line back down to the bottom.

The cost for the leap is $45 per person, which covers admission for the zip line ride, a commemorative photo, flowers and a campfire, complete with smores.

The Red Mountain staff asks that participants wear closed-toe shoes, dress according to the predicted weather conditions and arrive at the trail 30 minutes before they’re scheduled to take their turn down the zip line.

The park’s adventure options throughout the year include not only the mega zip line, but also the Beanstalk Forest challenge course; rock climbing and rappelling at the Adventure Tower; and the Vulcan Materials zip trip, which is a zip line tour of some of Red Mountain’s historic sites.

To make a reservation for the Lover’s Leap and review additional preparation requirements, visit redmountainpark.org or call 202-6043.